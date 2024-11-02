North Yorkshire Council has launched a survey, available online and in print at all the county’s libraries, for the purpose.

Contraception, breast health, regular check-ups, healthy ageing, pregnancy, infertility, cervical screening, mental health, emotional wellbeing, and menopause are among the topics that form part of the survey.

Councillor Michael Harrison, the council’s executive member for health and adult services, said: "We want to create a specific plan to make improvements to women’s health in North Yorkshire and to improve their quality of life.

"That is why the survey is important to hear their views and shape new systems that give women and girls what they need.

"The findings of the survey will help us understand health-related needs of women in North Yorkshire communities and highlight priority areas for action and further research, so please share your experiences and ideas with us."

The survey was launched at the 2024 Women’s Health Conference, in Harrogate, where more than 140 delegates from various organisations were gathered by North Yorkshire Council.

The survey closes on Sunday, December 15, and can be accessed at www.northyorks.gov.uk/WomensHealthNY