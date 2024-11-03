Network Rail say the Bootham crossing in Wigginton Road will be shut between 12.30pm on Sunday, November 10 and ending at 6am the next day.

An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period via Wigginton Road, the A1237 ring road, Haxby Road, and the Link Road.

A diversion will be in place, but the crossing will be open as usual at all other times.