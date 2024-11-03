I WONDER if any of this paper's more educated readers could enlighten me as to why we have two old age pension schemes and offer some justification for this system.

I read on the BBC the budget pension 4.10 per cent increases from April next year 1) New state pension (for those who retired after 2016) a rise of £472 per year giving £230.25 per week and 2) Basic state pension (for those who retired before 2016) a rise of £363 per year giving £176.45 per week.

In my case my working life was 48 years and retired in 2011, never a week out of work and paying all due National Insurance dues. How can this make me a second-class pensioner and every year the percentage increase makes the gap even wider.

I am proud to have lived in a country that frowns on age discrimination, inequality and injustice but there are too many issues falling through the cracks and not being redressed.

Why am I going to be £53.80 per week worse off from April 2025 than a person on the new state pension, a double whammy after losing my winter fuel allowance.

I think it would be a just cause for the York MPs to run with attempts at redressing this issue, as I am not alone.

Chris Thackray,

Wheldrake,

York

---

BBC2 series on Zelensky is excellent

An excellent three-part series on President Zelensky of Ukraine aired on BBC2 TV some weeks ago, with final programme on Wednesday, September 18. Anyone watch it? One telling scene from the middle episode focused on the ‘eve of invasion’ meeting of President Putin and his aides and advisers, ie flunkies (not a Russian word), in the Kremlin. Their purpose was to endorse, officially rubber stamp, the euphemistically titled ‘Special Military Operation’.

Almost 20 ‘nodding donkeys’ were gathered round the table with each in turn saying his scripted, not exactly ad lib, lines. After every utterance the President made a comment ending with an approving ‘Spasiba’. Until, that is, it was the turn of one unfortunate individual who went off piste, well - off-script, and fluffed his lines. Pretty badly it seemed. Poor chap blustered and flustered haphazardly as his boss skewered and roasted him until the subdued official muttered and spluttered the requisite formula. The ‘groveller’ seemed truly terrified. Talk about ‘caught in the headlights’! I don’t give much for his future job prospects!

Did anyone else pick up on that chilling glimpse of the Kremlin chorus, a wonderful demonstration of ‘harmony’ at the Russian top table? It somehow chimed with the letter from Mr M Horsman in the Press for October 30th entitled ‘In bed with Putin’.

Derek Reed,

Middlethorpe Drive,

York

---

