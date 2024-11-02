York Christmas Market: Why we should ban dogs - especially small breeds

YORK’S Christmas Market has definitely got out of hand - it’s just a tourist attraction.

However, I can see the logic of the Blue Badge ban. It does not just affect local Blue Badge holders but visitors/tourist parking in the streets causing traffic mayhem.

There should be a ban on dogs, less service dogs, especially the small breeds. It’s not fair on these animals who constantly have to suffer members of the public tripping over them or being stood on.

Lastly, the market needs to be broken up, and spread around the city, say some in St Helen's Square, maybe some near the Minster or the City Art Gallery.

L Fraser,

Flaxton,

York

---

