City of York Council say that the Remembrance parade will be held this year on Sunday, November 10 and wend its way through the city centre with a host of road closures as it progresses.

Recommended reading:

The parade is usually led by Lord Mayor of York, who this year is Cllr Margaret Wells, and the Civic Party starting at the Assembly Rooms in Blake Street and walking to Memorial Gardens in Leeman Road to pay their respects.

The ceremony will begin with the ‘Ode to the Fallen’, ahead of the ‘Last Post’ and a gun salute at 11am.

Prayers and a wreath laying will follow, after which the parade will return to St Helen’s Square, where the flag at the Mansion House will be lowered to half-mast. The day is the last time the Mansion House will be in use for the best part of a year as a major renovation project gets underway.

The council say waiting restrictions will be put in place in Coney Street, Leeman Road, Lendal, Spurriergate and St Helen’s Square between 7am - 1pm.

In the northern traffic lane of Station Avenue the prohibition on vehicles proceeding will be put into effect between 10am and noon.

Meanwhile at the Eye of York, Tower Street, Clifford Street, Nessgate, Spurriergate, Coney Street, Street Helen’s Square, Lendal, Museum Street, Lendal Bridge and Leeman Road there will be rolling road closures put into effect as the parade progresses along the route between 10.10am and 12.30pm.

Each year on Remembrance Sunday at 11 am the York Branch of the Royal British Legion meet together with other ex-service organisations and civic dignitories led by the Lord Mayor of York Cllr Margaret Wells, in the City Memorial Gardens.

Along with the military, about 150 ex-service personnel march through the city.

The ex service contingent meets in Stonegate from 10am and members meet in the Punch Bowl pub prior to and after the parade.

The annual service of thanksgiving and commemoration for Remembrance Sunday starts in York Minster at 10.30am. The service will also be livestreamed on the cathedral's YouTube channel and all are welcome.