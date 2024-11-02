Parvin Indian restaurant in York Road is one of 10 finalists in the contest after readers nominated hundreds of favourites over an online voting platform.

Starting from Monday, October 28, voting slips have been appearing in The Press newspaper for 12 consecutive days - allowing readers to pick their winner.

Each copy of The Press in the coming days will feature a short profile on each business and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one in York.

Readers can vote for the Best Curry House 2024 by picking up a voting slip, found in copies of The Press newspaper every day, with the winner set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Parvin Indian Restaurant, York Road (Image: Supplied)

Speaking after receiving the nomination, a restaurant spokesperson said: "The Parvin began as a small family ran takeaway in 1992 in Beckfield Lane, Acomb.

"In 2009 from the success of the takeaway we were able to provide our loyal customers a place to dine in for our tasty dishes The Parvin in Haxby.

"We have always prided ourselves on using fresh and quality ingredients from the start of the cooking process all the way to when it’s served to your table, as we are in a village setting we rely on our regular and loyal customers and have never changed or cut corners to maximise profits."

One of the things that make Parvin unique is its Sunday buffet.

They added: "Every Sunday we offer our eat as much as you can mega buffet for £14.90 so people can try all the different dishes we have to offer.

"We also host monthly charity curry and quiz nights with many different local charities, to date we have helped raise over £175,000 for various local charities with our calendars booked into late 2025 to help host even more.

"Having won The Press Best Curry House in 2017 and best takeaway in York in 2021 we know first hand how this recognition help local family run businesses, it would also be a testament to the daily hard work we provide to ensure each and every customer has a pleasant and wonderful dining experience when they eat with us."