Come and meet three of York’s premier schools on the evening of Tuesday 12th November at The Milner York (formerly The Principal Hotel).
For the first time, you can spend time with three of York’s top independent schools under one roof. The special open evening will explore the benefits of an independent education for your child, with representatives from each school highlighting the difference they can offer your family. The free and casual event welcomes anyone considering an independent education in York who would like to find out more and ask in-depth questions.
The three York schools at the event are:
Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate
Set in 220 acres of North Yorkshire countryside located just off the A59, Queen Ethelburga’s (QE) is an award-winning, co-ed school that welcomes children from 3 months to 18 years and boarders from Year 3. Known for its high-ranking academic results, the senior schools, QE College and QE Faculty, currently rank 1st and 2nd in Yorkshire for A Level results.
QE is dedicated to promoting the highest standards in education and student development and has cultivated a vibrant and supportive school community since 1912. It places its emphasis on growing students into resilient, caring, compassionate and confident adults with many students beginning their journey in Chapter House Prep or King's Magna Middle School.
Its excellent pastoral team are available 24/7, ensuring mental health remains a top priority. QE’s Inspection Report (ISI, 2023) commented that "Pupils feel that their opinions matter and that leaders are alert to their welfare needs, which promotes their self-esteem."
The campus offers over 150 clubs onsite, making full use of its exceptional facilities with 30 acres of elite grass and 3G pitches, a 25m swimming pool, a 314-seat professional theatre and a rock-climbing wall.
The Mount School
The Mount School is an exceptional independent day and boarding school based in the heart of York that has been at the forefront of providing an exceptional education since 1785. Our Quaker founders knew that children excel within a nurturing and encouraging environment. Mount pupils are equipped with the skills, ambition and courage to succeed in everything they aspire to do and anything they aspire to be.
Our Senior School is girls-only but our Junior School is changing to be fully co-education with boys currently in Pre-School & Reception.
Bootham School
Bootham School is all about getting the very best – intellectually, personally, spiritually – from the young people it is privileged to care for and setting them on a road of lifelong flourishing and fulfillment, to the benefit of society as well as themselves. It is a lovely, unique and successful school, with an atmosphere all of its own. So much of this arises from Bootham’s Quaker heritage, which provides the ethos, environment and framework of enduring values, practices and approaches that underpin an education which fully addresses the real needs of modern young people and makes ours such a happy and thriving community.
The event takes place on 12th November from 7pm until 8.30pm. If you are interested in attending, book your free place here.
