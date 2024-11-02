The firm counted the number of National Lottery winners of £50,000 or more per UK region, with Yorkshire totalling 4,071 winners or 12.4 per cent of the total.

Richard Moffat, CEO at OLBG, said: "This November, the National Lottery will celebrate its 30th birthday.

"Lives up and down the country have been changed drastically during that period thanks to the lottery - not only benefiting player pockets, but transforming funding across good causes in the arts, sports, and other heritage causes as well.

"We’ve previously considered the Luckiest Locations for the Powerball Lottery in the United States, and with lotteries forming such a large part of the UK cultural zeitgeist, our latest OLBG study delves into National Lottery data, partnered with findings from all UK major lotteries, to reveal the key stats surrounding some of our favourite games.

"Whether you want to find balls more commonly drawn or the lotteries other people in your region are most interested in, we have you covered."

