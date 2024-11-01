Olly Murs has been announced as the first headline act for what will be the first of three music and racing events next year on the Knavesmire.

His performance on Saturday, June 28, will mark a new race day in the calendar for next season, as he plays after the days action.

James Brennan, Head of Marketing and Sponsorship said: "It is great news that Olly Murs, a performer who wowed the crowds on his previous visits here, will be performing for us, it will herald a month for music and racing fans to remember."

Tickets for the event goes on sale at 9am on Friday, November 1, via the racecourse's website: www.yorkracecourseco.uk.

On the racecourse itself, the day of racing will see seven contests with combined prize money of at least £275,000.