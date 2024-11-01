In a first, Harrogate BID created a pop-up pumpkin patch in Library Gardens, which was open on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A Halloween Monster pop-up trail also encouraged visitors to visit ten town centre locations.

Harrogate BID reports much praise from visitors for the events, which aim to boost footfall to the town centre and increase spending.

Bethany Allen, Operations and Projects Executive at Harrogate BID, said: “It really did bring the feel of a traditional pumpkin patch into our town centre, with so many visitors praising both how it looked and the joy it brought to them and their families.”

Across last weekend, spooky street entertainers ‘Trick & Treat’ performed some of their terrifying tricks, wowing crowds with their haunting magician skills.

The Monster Trail will remain in place until Sunday evening (November 3rd). Those wishing to take part should collect a trail sheet from the Everyman Cinema, complete the trail and then hand the sheets back in at the Cinema. Completed entries will be in with a chance of winning a top prize - a family ticket for the spooky Harrogate Ghost Walk.

The BID is also already well on its way with planning events upcoming in 2025.