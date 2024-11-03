As previously reported by The Press, the demolition of Queen Street Bridge got underway following the weekend closure of the area - which started at 8pm on Friday, April 19.

The demolition was the first part of the ongoing York Station Gateway scheme, which aims to revamp the area outside York Station.

Now as part of the next phase of the project, contractors John Sisk & Son has applied to City of York Council for a permit to carry out five consecutive weekday night closures of the Queen Street diversion road. This will see the road closed from Monday, November 4 - Friday, November 8 over five nights from 7.30pm - 6am.

City of York Council says that during the day the road will reopen to traffic.

The night works will see the removal of the remaining part of Queen Street Bridge, which was left in place while further work took place to protect the walls.

It follows two weekend closures in April this year which saw the removal of the majority of Queen Street Bridge and the construction of the diversion road.

Trains to and from York will be running as usual. Buses will continue to operate throughout the closure, but some routes will change as a result of the road closures. This will include the temporary relocation of some bus stops.

Free shuttle buses will also be running until midnight, between Blossom Street and stops RF-RJ opposite the station. The shuttle buses will run regularly and will stop at all regular bus stops along the route.

Access to the station car park for those wanting to exit the car park will be maintained during the night time road closure. Residents and businesses on Queen Street will also be able to access their premises at all times. Lowther Terrace gates will be open as usual.

Councillor Kate Ravilious, executive member for transport, said: “Removing the remaining sections of Queen Street Bridge is an important milestone for the project, as we move closer to seeing the benefits of this exciting transformation.

“We understand how disruptive these closures are and will continue working to keep disruption to a minimum.

“As with the closures earlier in the year, we encourage everyone to plan ahead and give themselves extra time if travelling in the area and check the travel information online.

“We appreciate the efforts to help keep York moving throughout these works, and want to thank residents, visitors and businesses for their continued patience.”