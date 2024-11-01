The county's police force say that missing 15-year-old Masoumeh from Kettering who was last seen at about 8.30pm on Wednesday (October 30) may now be in Harrogate.

Masoumeh, who also has links to North Yorkshire, was last seen wearing a black puffa coat, a grey tracksuit, beige crop top and black trainers.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are concerned for her welfare and would like Masoumeh or anyone who has seen her, or knows of her whereabouts, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPK1/4253/24.

"Likewise, Masoumeh if you are reading this – please contact us so we know that you are okay. You are not in trouble; we just want to make sure you are safe."