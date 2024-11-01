Brands and stores hold special Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales that typically see items heavily discounted.

While it can be a bit of a rat race to get the best deals, you can often save on a variety of items including TVs, designer goods, household appliances and much more.

So you don't miss out on any of the sales, we have the exact dates Black Friday and Cyber Monday will be taking place in 2024.

When is Black Friday 2024?





This year, Black Friday will take place on Friday, November 29 as it falls on the final Friday of November and one day after Thanksgiving which is celebrated in the US, reports Radio Times.

Having said this, some retailers start their Black Friday sales before the official day.

When is Cyber Monday 2024?





Cyber Monday is a few days later so will take place on Monday, December 2.

How to get genuine deals on Black Friday

The Radio Times has shared some tips to help you find genuine deals on Black Friday.

It encourages Brits to make a wishlist and suggests sticking to it to avoid making unnecessary purchases and spending more money than needed.

How to save money

You can sign up for notifications so you can check out the best deals and keep a close eye on them. Alexa can deliver notifications on Amazon deals if it is linked to your account and you have a wishlist set up.

Some retailers will share savings with you that might not be accurate so the Radio Times suggests looking at the RRP (recommended retail price) to see if you are really getting a good deal.

Remember to shop around for deals as one item that's sold in several shops could have a cheaper price elsewhere.

You can also look at older models of tech products and compare the difference as sometimes new models aren't too dissimilar to the new versions.