The jury retired in the trial of Joshua Strickland and Robinson Binks, who both deny causing grievous bodily harm with intent, on Thursday (October 31).

Glenn Parsons, for Binks, told the jury at York Crown Court there was “no evidence whatsoever” about why Binks would be involved in the incident which happened in the early hours of April 19.

He said the 27-year-old, of Clarence Street, did not know that the alleged victim would be inside the flat in Fossway.

The jury heard that the alleged victim made no prior plans to visit the flat where his friend lived, doing so unexpectedly.

Mr Parsons claimed Binks was with a friend in Tadcaster at the time of the incident.

This friend, who has known Binks for 20 years, took the stand at the court and confirmed this.

The jury heard that Binks knew the alleged victim and was on “good terms” with him, speaking to him weeks before at the pub.

'I've never been in that place,' says defendant

In a statement read to the jury, Binks said: “I’ve never been in that place”, referring to the flat where the incident happened.

Mr Parsons added that there was “no opportunity and no reason whatsoever for [Binks] to go and do this”.

Nick Hammond, for Strickland, described the alleged victim as “not particularly popular”, saying: “It’s quite possible there were other people out there who wanted to do him harm.”

He claimed Strickland, 29, whose last registered address was a hotel in Eboracum Way, was with the mother of his child at the time of the incident, which she did not deny when questioned by police.

Strickland knew the alleged victim but was not friends with him, the jury heard.

Mr Hammond said there was no forensic evidence that placed Strickland at the scene and “no phone evidence that he was at that flat”.

He also questioned how Strickland knew the alleged victim was at the flat, saying there was “no evidence” of this.

The jury heard that on April 23 Strickland caused damage to the car of the alleged victim’s father using a metal pole.

Mr Hammond said Strickland admitted this and regretted it but denied going to the man’s home to intimidate him.

He said Strickland wanted to speak to the man about his son, urging him “to tell the truth, that it wasn’t me”.

A woman who was at the flat when the incident happened claimed to police that men wearing balaclavas attacked the alleged victim and left in a Range Rover, the jury heard.

They were told she later said to police that she “hated” the alleged victim, with officers describing her as "aggressive” and “volatile".

Earlier in the trial, the jury heard that the alleged victim was “doused” with the flammable fluid – believed to be lighter fluid – twice then set alight.

They were told that Binks and Strickland laughed as the alleged victim was on fire.

The trial continues.