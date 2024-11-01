Earlier this year Pickering Town Community Interest Company (PTCIC) received a £36,000 UK Shared Prosperity Fund grant from North Yorkshire Council.

The funding has financed the study to explore the potential of harnessing geothermal energy through both existing, redundant gas wells near the town as well as new boreholes. To present the findings to the community along with the prospects of delivering a pilot project, PTCIC, in collaboration with Third Energy and CeraPhi Energy, is hosting an open day on Thursday, November 7, at the Memorial Hall from 2pm to 9pm.

The study primarily focused on developing geothermal heat networks that could decarbonise heating for three schools in the northern part of Pickering and the Ryedale Swim & Fitness Centre in the south. The feasibility results indicate significant benefits, with potential annual energy savings of over £130,000 and reduction of more than 374 tonnes of carbon emissions per year. Additionally, the study identified other potential networks in the town that could offer further financial and environmental gains. These systems would utilise closed-loop wells, meaning no direct interaction with the environment or water tables - drilling to depths of up to 1,800 metres to access temperatures exceeding 45°C.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which provides £2.6 billion for local investment until March 2025, aims to foster community pride, boost local economies, and improve life chances across the UK by investing in infrastructure, businesses, and skills development.

Mike Potter, a PTCIC Board Member, said: “This project presents an exciting alternative to fossil fuels with the opportunity to develop new net zero infrastructure while repurposing legacy assets for sustainable and renewable energy use. Not only can we reduce costs and carbon emissions, but we also strengthen the town’s energy security, protecting residents from potential future energy price fluctuations. If successful, this could have massive implications nationally.”

Russell Hoare, former MD of Third Energy and now Director of Yorkshire Projects for CeraPhi Energy, said: “We’ve identified several viable geothermal heat networks in Pickering that could significantly reduce energy costs and carbon emissions. Engaging with the community has been a crucial part of this project, and we look forward to sharing more details and answering questions at the open day on November 7.”

For more information visit www.ceraphi.com