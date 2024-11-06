One Direction star Liam Payne passed away last month, at the age of 31, after falling from a window in his hotel room in Argentina. Since his death on October 16, devastated fans have been organising memorials and vigils in his honour in various cities and countries across the world.

This included one York resident – who set up a memorial service for Directioners in the city, encouraging mourners to bring flowers, balloons, and pictures to a gathering intended to honour his life and give fans a support system.

Whilst there was some confusion about the time and place of the event, with some fans led to believe that the event had been cancelled after speculation online, a small group of fans showed up at 1pm to celebrate the life of their idol.

Many of these mourners had been fans of One Direction for more than 10 years – growing up alongside the band and its five members.

Laura, who is 21, spoke to The Press saying: “I became a fan in 2021, I knew of them when I was a kid, then a friend got me into them recently and made me a fan.

“I woke up one morning and everyone and their mother messaged me about Liam – I just didn’t believe it. I think it’s just nice to come along and pay our respects.”

She was attending the vigil with her cousin and cousin’s friend, Ellie - both of whom are also big One Direction fans.

Another Directioner at the event was Serina, who is 22, and was shocked by the news. She said: “I’ve come here to show my respects, I went to a One Direction concert 10 years ago and have been a fan since then.

“I really appreciate the people who organised these events.”

Supporters from the event have also put their names behind a campaign called Liam's Law - calling for government to legislate to better protect the mental health of those in the entertainment industry with regulated check ups, on set breaks, and on set mental health teams.

It currently has over 130,000 signatures and can be signed here.