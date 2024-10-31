The York Vaults, also known as the Victorian Vaults, will close on Wednesday, December 11 after trading as a pub for more than 160 years in Nunnery Lane.

In a joint statement posted on Facebook, licensees Chris White and his partner Niki said the freehold of the pub has been sold to its owner, property company Appleton Estates Ltd.

“A heartfelt thank you to all staff, past and present,” the statement says.

The Press understands that there are no plans to continue hosting live music at the venue.

“Despite everyone's best efforts the matter was beyond our control,” the statement reads. "Ourselves, bands and promoters alike would all like to thank you so much for supporting us through the years.”

York band The Mothers will play a ‘Farewell to the Vaults’ gig on Sunday, December 1.

“Let's give the venue a brilliant send off,” the statement says.

The Mothers have been performing at the venue for 20 years.

“Sad to see the Vaults closing,” the band wrote on Facebook, adding: “Come down and make it a good one.”

Black Sabbath tribute band Jack Sabbath will play the last gig at the Vaults on Saturday, December 7.

“If you can support all our events until then it would be greatly appreciated,” the statement adds.

Bands with bookings after the venue's closing date that have not been contacted already are being urged to get in touch with the Vaults to reschedule to during November.

'Support your grassroots venues – or risk losing them'





The news comes as a blow for the live music scene in York, at a time when grassroots independent venues across the UK continue to face difficulties navigating the industry after the pandemic.

More than 100 people shared the statement by the Vaults on Facebook.

“Sad news – another venue closes,” wrote Stephen Oliver. “Support your grassroots venues – or risk losing them.”

“Another fantastic venue gone,” added Metallica tribute band Metallicish. “At this rate, live music is going to die.

"The York Vaults thank you for your kindness, fantastic crowd and amazing sound!

“I cannot believe just how many amazing venues we are losing. Hurts my heart.

“The Ish play the large and the small: it’s not the size of the venue it’s the heart and the passion of the people who attend.

“We were really looking forward to playing this wonderful venue next year.”