North Yorkshire River and Rescue Service say they were called at 7.42am on Halloween after reports of an overturned boat in the river Ouse.

A service spokesman said: "Fire resources and the York Rescue Boat responded to a report of an overturned two seater rowing boat in the vicinity of Ouse Bridge, floating down river.

"Firecrews attended scene to find no persons present, then attended York boat house where they found the owner. Recovery of boat arranged."