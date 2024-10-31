The York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority has been distributing grants from its Net Zero Fund, which was allocated by central government as part of the devolution deal.

The fund is enabling decarbonisation projects throughout the region as York and North Yorkshire aims to achieve net-zero by 2034.

Alongside carbon reduction, the project aims to create a pipeline of net zero projects that will drive economic growth, create jobs, reduce energy costs for businesses and realise further investment for the region.

RECOMMENDED READING:

In Boroughbridge, LTC Healthcare received a £13,460 Business Sustainability Grant from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) to help install solar panels.

The company has been making condoms and lubricants for more than 25 years, supplying the NHS among others, and was keen to reduce their carbon footprint.

Company spokesman Craig Mawer said: “We've had LED lights put in and have an electric car charger in the car park for colleagues to use.

“We saw that there was an opportunity to apply for a grant from North Yorkshire Council, so that's what we did. It was all very straightforward and now the solar panels are in place we should start to see the benefits.”

Craig said working with the council allowed the company to move faster than it might otherwise have been able to.

“We did the maths on this and without the grant it would have delayed us by about five years because we just didn't have the cash flow to be able to do that,” he said.

“We're a small business and to be able to invest that amount was not feasible. The grant enabled us to bring those plans forward and get it done now.”

In Tadcaster, solar panels have been installed on the roof of the Tadcaster Community Sports Trust building in Queens Gardens.

The trust received £49,900 from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund community climate action grant programme and extra cash from the Sports Trust enabled the project to go ahead.

Work involved strengthening the to take the weight of the panels, removing existing cladding, installing wall insulations and replacing old uPVC windows with double glazing.

(Image: Pic supplied)

The Trust also funded the replacement of all flat and pitched roof coverings.

Tadcaster Community Sports Trust project manager, Peter McNamara said: “The wooden framed building simply wasn’t energy efficient and future long-term viability of the facility was questioned.

“By undertaking the various works our carbon footprint been dramatically improved and soaring energy costs significantly reduced.

“The project was delivered to time and budget which is testament to the support and assistance provided by various local trades and suppliers. I should also add that none of this would have been possible without grant funding assistance we gratefully received.”

North Yorkshire Council’s climate change champion, Cllr David Hugill, said: “The council is determined to play its part in combating the effects of climate change.

“By working with business, residents and others, we can work towards our overall aim of achieving carbon neutrality.

“It will not be easy, but by combining our expertise and access to funding streams with businesses willing to adapt and embrace new technologies we can make it a reality.”

York and North Yorkshire Mayor, David Skaith, said: “These are exactly the kinds of benefits our Net Zero Fund is intended to bring, so this is really good to see.”