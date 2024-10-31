A WANTED man from East Yorkshire has been arrested and recalled to prison.
As The Press previously reported, 31-year-old Ashley Sweet from Bridlington was wanted by Humberside Police for prison recall.
A police spokesman has now said he's been arrested and is back behind bars.
