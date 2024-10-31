North Yorkshire Police has put out an appeal following the theft of more than £1,000 of meat and alcohol from Marks and Spencer foodhall in Beech Avenue Harrogate at about 11am on October 13.

A police spokesman said: "Please email Brendon.Frith@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help identify this man or support our investigation.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Brendon Frith, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Please quote reference 12240190615 when passing on information.