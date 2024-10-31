A consortium of organisations and companies, led by City of York Council, have come together to launch the new service called YorEnergy.

Its partners secured funding from Innovate UK to deliver the Retrofit One Stop Shop York project whose key focus is on producing smart, low-carbon energy systems to help achieve net-zero targets in York.

The consortium partners are led by City of York Council and also include York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority, Brightsparks Agency Ltd, Energy Systems Catapult Limited, Wrapt Homes Ltd, University of York, York Community Energy CBS Limited, and Abundance Investment Ltd.

YorEnergy will help residents manage the cost of their chosen solutions with access to grants and financing options. Free home assessments are offered to help residents understand the process and receive the best solution. A retrofit co-ordinator will also help residents source quotations from an accredited YorEnergy supplier marketplace.

Even older homes can be helped as Andrew and Henrietta from Fishergate discovered.

They renovated their single-brick Victorian family home which previously suffered from draughty rooms, condensation, mould, and high energy bills.

The couple installed energy-efficient solutions like new triple-glazed windows, insulation, underfloor heating, solar panels, a home battery, and a mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) system.

Andrew said: “It was a lot of work but with help from local suppliers, we successfully added insulation, solar panels and a battery so we can generate and store our own energy. Overall, we estimate we have halved the heat lost from the house.”

The renovations have made their home more comfortable and healthier whilst preserving period features such as decorative cornicing and window shutters. Their home is now cheaper to run and better for the environment due to lower carbon emissions.

Local leaders say YorEnergy will help York achieve net zero, whilst saving money for residents.

David Skaith, York and North Yorkshire Mayor, said: “We want residents to be able to afford to heat their homes so that they feel warm and safe. By retrofitting homes, we can help residents achieve the comfort they want in their homes, and by maximising energy efficiency, achieve this in a way that helps York and North Yorkshire achieve its commitment to net zero by 2034. The YorEnergy project will empower York householders to make impactful changes to their properties thanks to this new online service which provides access to expert advice and services.”

Pauline Stuchfield, Director of Housing at City of York Council, said: ''To identify the right Government grants for you, now is the time to speak to YorEnergy about which energy-efficient solutions will suit and upgrade your home. This tailored advice from YorEnergy will help eligible residents achieve a healthier, warmer and more sustainable living space.’’

For details, go to: www.yorenergy.co.uk