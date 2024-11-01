John Godber’s Perfect Pitch, initially commissioned by Alan Ayckbourn for the SJT’s 1998 season, has been reimagined for a 2024 audience.

Set on the Yorkshire coast, the story follows teacher Matt and his partner Rose.

The couple borrow Matt's parents' caravan for a week's getaway, and they are expecting seaside peace; but campers Grant and Steph pitch a pop-up tent and disrupt them.

The comedy unfolds as the two groups clash on the eroding coastline.

Perfect Pitch was originally commissioned for the SJT's 1998 season by Alan Ayckbourn (Image: Supplied)

The production will feature an all-Yorkshire cast, including John Godber Company regular Frazer Hammill, Hull-born newcomer Tom Gallagher, East Yorkshire actress Annie Kirkman, and Laura Jennifer Banks, who will make her professional debut.

Perfect Pitch will be performed at 7.45pm from Wednesday, November 13 to Saturday, November 16.

The production will feature an all-Yorkshire cast (Image: Supplied)

There will also be matinee performances on Thursday, November 14 at 1.30pm and Saturday, November 16 at 2.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased from the SJT box office by calling 01723 370541 or online at www.sjt.uk.com.