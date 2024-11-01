Data from NHS England shows that as of August this year, there were 45,700 outstanding treatments at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – 1,319 of which had been waiting for a year or more.

This was a 69 per cent fall in waits of one year or more from 4,220 the year before.

The largest number of year-long waits at the trust were for neurology services, with 183 outstanding treatments.

This was followed by trauma and orthopaedic services, with 158 treatments.

Trust hospitals include those in York, Scarborough, Bridlington, Selby and Malton.

Across England, the number of year-long waits has fallen by 28 per cent, with around 282,700 outstanding treatments as of August.

A year earlier, this stood at 395,200, with a peak of 436,100 in March 2021.

During the same period, the overall waiting list has fallen by less than one per cent, showing the backlog in longer waits is being tackled more quickly.

The NHS set a target nationally of eliminating waits of more than a year by March 2025.

A spokesperson from the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “It’s well documented that the pandemic and industrial action has impacted nationally on patient care, particularly waiting times for planned operations, procedures, diagnostic tests, and appointments.

“We recognise that this means some patients are spending a longer time on waiting lists and we are sorry for the inconvenience and distress that this causes for them.

“We are working hard to reduce our waiting lists and whilst we have made good progress, we know there is still work to do.

“The trust has a recovery plan and supporting workstreams are in place to help us achieve national targets.”

A department of health and social care spokesperson said: "This government inherited a broken NHS, with waiting lists sat at record highs and too many patients facing a postcode lottery, waiting far too long to be diagnosed and treated.

“Our 10-Year Health Plan will fundamentally reform the health system through three big shifts – from hospital to the community, analogue to digital and sickness to prevention.

“We will cut waiting lists, delivering 40,000 more appointments a week, and we will create a healthier society while ensuring patients receive the highest quality care when and where they need it.”