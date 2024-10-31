The Maple Court care home at Barrowcliff Road in Scarborough has been given an overall rating of ‘requires improvement’ after inspectors from the Care Quality Commission found two legal breaches of regulation in relation to safe care and treatment and the governance of the service.

The care home, which previously had an overall ‘good’ rating, has been asked to create an action plan in response to the concerns found during two visits in May and June.

In a report published last week, the CQC said records were not always up-to-date and did not contain consistent information which meant it could “not be assured staff were aware of the care people needed”.

It also said that medicines records and administration practices required improvement to ensure medicines were safely administered.

The residential care home provides personal care for up to 64 people and supports older people including people living with dementia.

Inspectors said that further work was needed to ensure there was a collaborative approach to people’s care.

The report found there was a “limited activities provision which presented a risk that people would be under-stimulated” and that staff interactions “outside of basic care tasks were observed to be limited”.

However, it was also noted that policies and procedures were in place to guide staff practice, the management team engaged with the assessment process and acted on feedback given, and staff were recruited safely.

Relatives told the CQC that “communication between them and the service was poor” noting when issues were raised “these were not always acted upon”.

They also said that people and their relatives “had not always been included in discussions about their care and creation of their documentation”.

However, people at the care home said that “staff treated them with kindness and responded to their requests for support”.

In terms of safety, caring, and responsiveness Maple Court was rated ‘good’ while for safety, good leadership, and overall it was rated as ‘requires improvement’.