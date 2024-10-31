Cllr Claire Douglas says the Labour government faces “an enormous challenge, to repair public services and deal with the cost-of-living increases while focussing spending where it is most needed.”

The Labour leader continued: “Our administration can sympathise, we have faced difficult decisions in our efforts to ensure that services are protected for those who need them most.”

Cllr Douglas told the Press she welcomed the confirmation of extra funding for councils, plus more cash for Social Care and preventing homelessness.

The continuation of the Household Support Fund will help the city council help York people struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Cllr Douglas said the city council was already working closely with the York and North Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authoriity on how the region can “explore the ways that we can realise benefits for residents across the region.”

She continued: “Our administration has already begun work delivering truly affordable homes in the city and we welcome the Government supporting our ambitious plans and to expand this even further. In one of the least affordable cities outside of London it is sorely needed. Changes to the right to buy scheme will enable us to further invest in affordable homes in our city.

“The increase in the minimum wage and protections for small businesses and the hospitality, leisure and tourism sector will have a particular impact on York, addressing the cost-of-living crisis that our lowest paid residents face while supporting the businesses that employ them.

“Phasing out the age-based differential in the minimum wage means that age discrimination in pay will also be phased out, supporting younger residents to live and work in York.”

The council leader also backed investment in transport, adding it is “vital to ensure the health of our economy.”

“The TransPennine upgrade will be a huge boost to active travel through and from our city, additional funding for road maintenance will enable us to do more to repair our streets and keep our road users safe.”

Cllr Douglas added: “We naturally welcome the announcement of additional funding for breakfast clubs and we stand ready to support the Government with the learning from our work at Burton Green Primary School. Additional funds for SEND will be so important for those families in York who are struggling to navigate a broken system.

“The changes to Carers Allowance and the review of overpayments will make a difference to those residents who give up their time to care for someone else.”