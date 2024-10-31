North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to after an attempted e-bike theft at Monks Cross at 1.30pm on August 24.

The force has only just released the images and asks people to email simon.garnett@northyorkshire.police.uk if they can identify the men to assist the investigation.

Alternatively call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Simon Garnett, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240154011 when passing on information.