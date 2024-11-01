Ware and Kay, incorporating Pearsons and Ward Solicitors, provided the support to Encephalitis International.

The assistance related to commercial property advice for the charity, which raises awareness of and supports those living with the condition.

Encephalitis causes inflammation of the brain tissue.

Peter Connolly, commercial property solicitor, who handled the work alongside colleague Sarah Murtha, commented: "It was a privilege to offer our services to Encephalitis International.

"The work they do is incredibly important, and I was more than happy to contribute by assisting them with their property needs.

"Providing this support is just one way we can help charities focus on their mission without the burden of additional costs."

More information about Encephalitis International is available at https://www.encephalitis.info/