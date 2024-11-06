Festive getaways

For those looking to make a night of it, The Judge’s Lodging offers an authentic seasonal escape with a selection of rooms available. From cosy doubles to grand feature rooms, they’re packed full of little luxurious including The White Company toiletries and homemade biscuits.

Based on two people sharing, prices start from £145 per night*.

*Subject to availability.

Sweeten up the season with a quintessentially traditional afternoon tea, served with a festive twist and packed full of local ingredients. Treat yourself to a selection of delicate mini sandwiches including turkey and cranberry and Wensleydale and fig chutney. Make sure to save room for a medley of sweet treats expertly prepared by the inn’s team of chefs, including Amaretto and raspberry brulee, a homemade scone with jam and clotted cream, and Christmas cake and Wensleydale cheese, as well as festive sable biscuits and a chocolate and orange torte.

Traditional afternoon tea - £28.00 per person*

*Pre-booking is required.

Escape the cold and enjoy a festive feast to remember. Featuring seasonal-inspired dishes, the festive dining menu makes for the perfect family meal or sparkling Christmas party. Choose from delicious flavours including spiced sweet potato soup, confit pork belly, traditional roast turkey and seafood crumble. Those with a sweet tooth can even indulge in a chocolate and pistachio arctic roll or a classic Christmas pudding.

The festive dining offering is available from 23rd November until 24th December.

Two courses - £32 per person*

Three courses - £37 per person*

*Pre-booking is required.

For the big day, settle into The Judge’s Lodging’s cosy restaurant for a delicious and hassle-free Christmas dinner brimming with seasonal and classic options. On arrival, guests will be treated to a glass of English Sparkling Wine before feasting on a delicious four-course menu. Choose from beef carpaccio, salmon and lobster ravioli, traditional roast turkey and walnut, cashew and chestnut roast. Desserts include chocolate fondant, Christmas pudding and a cheeseboard, while the dining experience can be finished off with tea or coffee and warm mince pies. A delicious wine flight is also available to pre-order.

Adults - £110 per person*

Children - £50 per person*

Children Under 4 - £30 per person*

Give the gift of Daniel Thwaites this Christmas. Where small details, make a big difference. Whoever you’re shopping for, a gift voucher to spend in one of Daniel Thwaites’ stunning properties is a beautiful present itself. From spa days to cosy inn breaks and afternoon teas, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Prices start at £25, and a full range of gift vouchers can be found online here.

Why The Judge’s Lodging?

Historically captivating and charming, discover the bustle of city life and wander through the quaint shops of the Shambles or visit the many historical monuments, including the renowned York Minster.

Take a river cruise or walk the walls for an alternative perspective of the city. Be inspired by the streets, enjoy the festive season and explore some of the hotel’s favourite places including York Chocolate Story, JORVIK Viking Centre, Clifford’s Tower and National Railway Museum.

About Daniel Thwaites

Established in 1807, Lancashire-based, family-owned Daniel Thwaites boasts a unique collection of award-winning inns, hotels, and spa hotels across England.

Christmas experiences and gift vouchers have launched across Daniel Thwaites’ portfolio of four and five-star inns: www.thwaites.co.uk/inns/