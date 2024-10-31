City of York Council has agreed a total of £53,333 which is set to fund the Colour & Light show in March and a Retail Week in February

A spokesperson for events organiser York Business Improvement District (BID) said the funding would allow the much-loved Colour & Light event to return, with more details set to come soon.

York Retail Week is set to be backed by £8,333 from the £53,333 in UK Shared Prosperity Fund money, with £40,000 going toward the Colour & Light installation.

York Retail Week is set to promote local independent shops during the city’s Residents Festival in February.

Colour and Light

The event is a collaboration between York BID and Indie York.

The Colour & Light installation is set to return in March for a third year, following previous displays at York Art Gallery last year and at the Minster in 2023.

The show sees a video projected onto 3D surfaces and last year’s event attracted more than 200,000 people to the city centre.

RECOMMENDED READING:

York BID 'Colour and Light' show to start at York Minster

York BID issues reminder of spectacle at York Art Gallery

A council report on the funding stated the events sought to strengthen the connection between the people of York and the city centre.

The BID’s spokesperson said they were among the events being staged with the aim of attracting more people to the city centre and supporting businesses.

Colour and Light

The spokesperson said: “We’re looking forward to a busy 2025 and putting on many events and experiences.

“In the coming months we will release more details about these exciting projects.

“Colour & Light has become a much-loved part of the York events calendar and we’ll be able to tell everyone more about the 2025 edition soon.”