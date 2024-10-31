KARL Marx or Lenin could have written the budget speech; tax, borrow, spend, personal ambition, business enterprise to be throttled by state control.

Labour’s election manifesto contained not a hint of these extreme measures despite their claim that everything had been fully costed and fiscal pragmatism was their mantra.

It’s a shame the public can't sue politicians for being blatantly untruthful.

One obvious saving the Chancellor could make would be to slash the number of bureaucrats employed by the Ministry of Defence for currently there are more pen pushers, possibly on a four-day week working from home, than all the personnel serving in the RAF and Navy.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby

... I SINCERELY hope that all you people of Pudsey who voted Chancellor Rachel Reeves into power are now suitably proud of yourselves. Especially the pensioners among you.

Don't start whinging and whining now, because you've got exactly what you voted for.

Whatsoever a man sows, so shall he reap. Five years. Five long years and just how many pensioners will still be alive while she and her fellow nest of vipers maintain we were only doing our jobs.

Yeah right. Someone somewhere might just believe you, I don't. On your way out of the Commons tonight don't forget to check for any freebies left for you. There might be a couple of thermal blankets you may want to donate.

M Horsman,

Moorland Road,

York

... FROM comments by Rachel Reeves, it sounds as if this party is making steps to be able to borrow the country into near bankruptcy - AGAIN - and they've only just started.

Janet S Kitchen-Cooper,

Ashley Park Road,

York

---

What do you think?

Send your views to: letters@thepress.co.uk

Write no more than 250 words and please provide your full name, address and mobile number