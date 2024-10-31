Coastliner buses' latest changes: 'Living in cuckoo land'

IT'S a bit rich Coastliner buses proposing three buses an hour, when reality is two buses an hour is totally beyond their abilities.

There's hardly a day passes without buses being cancelled.

Also to have a different departure point is just ludicrous, though l suspect this is council stupidity added.

They are living in the same dimension as the previous Tory government - cuckoo land.

Brian Ledger,

Copmanthorpe ,

York

