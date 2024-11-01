The care group welcomed television personality and former politician Ed Balls as its special guest to present the awards at the Crown Spa Hotel in Scarborough.

Those awards were presented to recognise the care delivered by staff across the group’s centres in Scarborough, Whitby and Pickering.

Saint Cecilia’s Executive Chairman Mike Padgham said: “We had a wonderful evening celebrating the amazing care our staff have delivered over the past 12 months.

“It was our opportunity to celebrate them and to say thank you and show our appreciation for all that they do.

“After he was unable to make it due to Storm Babet last year, we were delighted to welcome Ed Balls as our special guest, alongside Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume, the Charter Mayor, Councillor Janet Jefferson, and many other guests, for a fantastic evening.

“A huge thank you to them and to all our supporters for making it a very special evening. All in all, it was a wonderful celebration of Saint Cecilia’s staff and a wonderful celebration of social care.”

Guests enjoyed a delicious three-course dinner and dancing as well as the presentation of the awards. They also said hello to two alpacas from Butterwick Alpaca Retreat.

The evening was supported by Hull-based catering supplies specialists Turner Price, alongside other supporters Beaucare, Apetito, Capsticks, Mitchells, Phil France Plumbing and Heating, Clothing for Work, Dan Close CCTV & Fire Ltd, Focus Hygiene Supplies, Earzz, East Coast Fire, October 16, Practical Networks, The Hideout and Neat Flooring.

The awards went to:

Saint Cecilia’s Values Award: Kath Fallows, Saint Cecilia’s Nursing Home

Saint Cecilia’s Values Award: Jenna Price, Saint Cecilia’s Day Care

The Unsung Hero Award: Rose Broughton, Saint Cecilia’s Care Home

Saint Cecilia’s Leadership Award: Steph Harbron, Saint Cecilia’s Care Home

Team Leader of the Year: Highly Commended: Katy Walker, Saint Cecilia’s Care Home; Winner: Leona Mcinally, Alba Rose Care Home

Support Services Award: Highly Commended: Karen Eyres, Saint Cecilia’s Nursing Home; Winner: Trudy Cappleman, Saint Cecilia’s Care Home

Nurse of the Year: Highly Commended: Evans Sarbeng, Saint Cecilia’s Nursing Home; Winner: Yvonne Sedo, Jubilee House Nursing Home

Inspirational Care Worker: Highly Commended: Raphael Onilude, Saint Cecilia’s Nursing Home; Highly Commended: Beata Raducka, Normanby House Care Home; Winner: Luiza Noronha, Saint Cecilia’s Care Home.

• Saint Cecilia’s has a nursing home, two care homes and a day care centre in Scarborough, a care home in Pickering and a nursing home in Whitby.

It provides residential care for 137 people and day care for around 50 people each week. It employs 200 staff.