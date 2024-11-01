The five-bedroom townhouse, situated in St Saviourgate, is for sale with Savills and is described as ‘one of York's finest townhouses - blending family friendly, contemporary design with the elegance of a period property’.

The Grade II listed home is at the end of a row of four, next to Lady Hewley's Almshouses, and was formerly known as York House. It was built circa 1734 and once served as the rectory for St Saviour’s Church.

The property is over 4000sq ft in size and spread across five floors. It features five bedrooms, three reception rooms, and two bathrooms – all improved by the current owners to ‘blend traditional finishes with modern life luxuries’.

On the basement level, there is a large laundry room; the ground floor features a large, connected dining room and kitchen; the first floor has a living room and large study; the second floor has two bedrooms and a dressing room; and the third floor has three bedrooms

The main living room in the St Saviourgate house (Image: Savills) It also features residents parking and a private terrace that leads out onto a ‘very good sized garden’. Many of the rooms in the home also have views of York Minster.

For gardeners, there are landscaped Southerly gardens and the ‘delightful’ walled garden is divided into different areas with a variety of different plants growing. This includes a lemon tree, magnolia tree, and acer as well as plum, pear and apple trees – alongside climbing wisteria on the walls.

The garden (Image: Savills) There is also a garden shed hidden amongst the greenery.

For more information or if you're interested in buying the property, the listing can be found on Zoopla.