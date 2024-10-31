Scarborough Police say a drugs warrant was executed in the resort on Wednesday morning (October 30), in Prospect Road.

A force spokesman said: “Using community intelligence, the team executed a warrant which resulted in a quantity of drugs being found at the address.

“The occupant, a 43-year-old man was arrested for possession of a Class A drug and possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

The man remains in custody at this time as the investigation continues.

“Intelligence helps us to take action in your community. If you know a little bit or a lot of information, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously and free on 0800 555 111.”

Police have arrested a man after a raid at a house in Prospect Road, Scarborough (Image: North Yorkshire Police)