A MAN has been arrested after police swooped on a house in North Yorkshire.
Scarborough Police say a drugs warrant was executed in the resort on Wednesday morning (October 30), in Prospect Road.
A force spokesman said: “Using community intelligence, the team executed a warrant which resulted in a quantity of drugs being found at the address.
“The occupant, a 43-year-old man was arrested for possession of a Class A drug and possession with intent to supply a class A drug.
The man remains in custody at this time as the investigation continues.
“Intelligence helps us to take action in your community. If you know a little bit or a lot of information, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously and free on 0800 555 111.”
