The county’s police say a cyclist who was involved in a minor collision in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon (October 30).

A police spokesperson said: “We’re concerned for the welfare of the cyclist involved and want to ensure he receives treatment for the injuries sustained.

“The crash happened at 1.07pm, in Seamer Road at Stoneacre, Scarborough and was between a red Vauxhall Corsa and a cyclist, described as a boy aged around 15-years-old, who was on an electric bike.

“We’re appealing for the cyclist, any witnesses to the collision or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to please contact us.

“If you can help with our investigation please email emily.myers@northyorkshire.police.uk.”

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Emily Myers.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240198172 when passing on information.