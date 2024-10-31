The county’s police say a dispersal authority has just been granted after an incident in Hunmanby near Filey on Wednesday night (October 30).

A police spokesperson said at the time: “We have a number of officers attending the location, arrests have been made and there will be persons dispersed. We have been told there has been a fight and there are large groups involved.

“Parents - if your young person is out tonight, especially in the Hunmanby area, please get in touch with them. Please consider collecting your young person where possible.

“Those dispersed, could find themselves excluded from an area for up to 48 hours.”