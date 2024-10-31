The Baby Killers, which will have its Gala Premiere at Tees Valley International Film Festival (TVIFF) on November 6, is a co-production between the festival, Eden Camp museum and Heugh Battery Museum.

The film is directed by Mick Child, Director Forge Photography and Film Ltd and presented by Summer O’Brien, Collections & Engagement Manager at Eden Camp in Malton.

On the morning of 16th December 1914, the towns of Hartlepool, Whitby, and Scarborough were bombed by German battleships from the North Sea. The bombardments caused hundreds of civilian casualties and resulted in public outrage in Britain against the German Navy for the raid and the Royal Navy for failing to prevent it. It was the first attack of World War One on British soil.

At Scarborough alone, two German battleships, Derfflinger and Von der Tann, bombarded the undefended seaside town for about half an hour; during that short period over 500 shells rained down, killing 18 people and injuring many more.

The film's title was inspired by Winston Churchill branding the German navy 'Baby Killers' after the atrocity detailed in the film.

Summer said: “Presenting and helping to create this documentary has been one of the most exhilarating and heartwarming experiences I’ve had. I am beyond excited and extremely proud to share this journey, knowing it will inspire and educate future generations. It’s a story which showcases the social impact of this catastrophic event and how I came to become the historian I am today.”

The hour-long documentary The Baby Killers explores exactly what happened on that fateful morning, and explains why Winston Churchill referred to the Germans as “the baby killers of Scarborough”, seemingly overlooking Hartlepool and Whitby, and it shows what the government did to save face and benefit from the atrocity.

Director of the documentary, Mick Child, said: "In our film we seek to explain what happened on that dark December morning 110 years ago.

"We learn about the story of Scarborough, Whitby and Hartlepool and why the people of Hartlepool might view this episode slightly differently to their Yorkshire neighbours".

Tees Valley International Film Festival director Michael Luke said: "Such is the importance of this event to our area, we decided to open the festival with a free of charge screening of the documentary.

"We’re humbled to have played a part in bringing this horrific yet fascinating story back into Tees Valley consciousness".

The festival, taking place from November 6 to 9, will open with the film’s premiere.

The debut will include a live interview and Q&A with Mick Child and Summer O’Brien.

To learn more about Eden Camp Modern History Museum, visit www.edencamp.co.uk