Golds Café, a new venture from a long time York business owner, is set to open at 15 Fossgate once renovation work is complete.

The building, next to popular giftshop Give The Dog A Bone, was formerly home to The (N)ice Cream Factory, later known as Diana’s – which closed its doors earlier this year.

Owner Carlos Altin, who used to own Salt and Pepper in Tanner Row, confirmed that his new venture will be a café offering coffee and sandwiches and is a first for him having previously run takeaways.

No definite opening date has been announced yet, but, providing work is complete, the team intends to open it doors in early November.