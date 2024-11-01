Spice Clay Oven in Hull Road, Wilberfoss, is one of 10 finalists in the contest after readers nominated hundreds of favourites over an online voting platform.

Starting from Monday, October 28, voting slips have been appearing in The Press newspaper for 12 consecutive days - allowing readers to pick their winner.

Each copy of The Press in the coming days will feature a short profile on each business and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one in York.

Readers can vote for the Best Curry House 2024 by picking up a voting slip, found in copies of The Press newspaper every day, with the winner set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Spice Clay Oven, Hull Road (Image: Supplied)

Spice Clay Oven owner Abdul Salek spoke to The Press after receiving the nomination.

He said: "We opened April 22 this year.

"I’ve been looking to start a restaurant in this area for the last 10 years and its always hard to get a place, and I thought it’s the perfect area. This recognition has just put a big smile on our face.

"It’s mainly our food and service that gets recognised. I would say our food is more authentic than others, it’s more of a Bangladeshi style. At the same time, it’s the passion and pride with us.

"We have happy customers that tell us we’re the best in the area."

Spice Clay oven's large menu includes both eat-in and takeaway options. The classic, seafood, and vegetarian specials are customer favourites. However, their signature Lamb Kursi, is among the chef's favourites.