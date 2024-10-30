The county's police force said an incident took place between 5.40pm and 6pm on Saturday, September 26, at the Nuffield Health and Fitness facility in Hornbeam Park Drive, Harrogate.

They've issued a CCTV image of an individual after the watch went missing. Officers believe the man pictured may have information that could help them with their investigation.

Those who can help with the investigation are asked to email peter.henderson@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Peter Henderson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240176113 when passing on information.