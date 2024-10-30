Councillors approved an application to licence Snazzy Brew, in High Petergate, meaning it can now serve drinks to customers at the café and to take away.

Café owner Gevish Kheddo, formerly the youngest person to travel to every country in Europe, said wine would be served along with seasonal drinks during York’s Christmas Market.

But North Yorkshire Police Licensing Manager Sgt Jackie Booth told councillors they were concerned it could fuel street drinking and antisocial behaviour which was becoming a problem in the street.

The application approved at a York Council Licensing Hearing on Thursday, October 24 allows Snazzy Brew to serve alcohol from 11am to 10.30pm, seven days a week.

The licence allows it to serve alcohol to have both in and out of the café but drinks taken off the premises must be in sealed containers which are not ceramic or glass.

Snazzy Brew will also be able to serve mulled wine in open containers for people to take away from 11am to 7pm, from November 1 to January 6.

Mr Kheddo said having the ability to serve mulled wine would bring Snazzy Brew into line with other venues in the area.

The café owner and former world record-holder added the licence would allow him offer drinks such as wine to mainly tourist customers to accompany food.

The owner said: “This idea hasn’t come from nowhere, we got the inspiration to do this from other premises nearby that also sell alcohol.

“It won’t be detrimental to society or the public.”

Sgt Booth said the police were not against the selling alcohol but they wanted it to be controlled so street drinking and antisocial behaviour does not become worse.

The licensing manager added Mr Kheddo himself was aware of the problems of crime in the area after suffering criminal damage in August.

Sgt Booth said: “Allowing people to purchase alcohol in open containers and leave the premises could encourage street drinking in an area already experiencing antisocial behaviour.”