Ms Maskell, who represents York Central, welcomed the change to Britain’s economic approach as seeing ‘investment in schools, the NHS and working people’.

The MP believes the budget will help economy will repair the damage she says was left by the Tories, not least following the budget 2 years ago which sent interest rates and mortgage rates soaring, adding it will bring stability for the long term.

Rachael Maskell MP said: “Labour is back in power and delivering for working people. Our first budget sees more than 3 million people benefitting from an above inflation raise to the minimum wage.

“Against perennial backlash from the Tories, we aim to put money back in the pockets of those who have seen pay squeezed so much over more than a decade of Tory austerity. This will ensure working people spend more in the local economy, supporting local businesses.

“We are investing in schools, the NHS and working people, this is a new dawn for Britain. Investment to bring NHS waiting lists down is once again a high priority for Labour after the Tories failure to protect the NHS. We will act so that everyone can get access to the NHS.

“After campaigning for young people with Special Educational Needs, I am pleased to see Government investing an additional £1bn in those most in need.

"Local government is also set to receive significantly more funding for social care while we embark on our plans for reform and our ambition to end homelessness took a step forward with a further investment today, while £3.1bn was allocated to kickstart Labour’s affordable homes building project."

Ms Maskell continued: “Two years ago, the Tory Chancellor announced a budget which sent interest rates and mortgages spiralling out of control and was within hours of the pension book collapsing.

"But today we are putting down the foundations to build a strong economy and jobs for the future. We are already investing in energy, having passed the Great British Energy Bill last night; science and advanced technologies; and ensuring that the UK ends the never ending recessions and poor productivity, but draws on the very best talent to create opportunities for our future."

She added: "I will work with local businesses and public services to ensure that they benefit from our long term economic plans as this Labour Government rebuilds our country."