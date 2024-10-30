During a tour of the Mansion House, the Lord Mayor of York Cllr Margaret Wells was given a new badge which will serve as a symbol of her role when unable to use the traditional robe and chains whilst on community visits.

This gift follows the decision to restrict the Lord Mayors use of the chains and robes to save money on security, alongside other cutbacks including a reduction of the civic budget and the mayor’s flat within the Mansion House no longer being offered as accommodation.

The badge, created by Michael’s (a Chester based firm who make civic regalia), is typically given to the Lord Mayor as a memento of the role upon receiving office, but was received early as a chance for the Lord Mayor to wear it early whilst going about her duties.

She will not be required to return the badge upon leaving office.

On her role and the early reception of the regalia, Lord Mayor Margaret Wells said: “I see being the Lord Mayor as an absolute honour – not due to me being the important one but more, me being able to highlight the incredible work of the volunteers and charities in our city.

The Lord Mayor's first impression of her new badge (Image: Alice Kavanagh) “I believe that the Lord Mayor should be to give rather than take. Yes, there’s dinners and galas but they’re not the priority – the teachers, the carers, and being able to show off their work are what matters.”

When asked if the chains have an impact on her role, Margaret said: “It can be a barrier but I do know that some people expect the chains and robes.

“One of the best times I had as Lord Mayor was at a care home when I held the hand of a woman as she cried. Would that moment have been the same if I had worn the chain and robes? I think probably not.

The Lord Mayor being presented with her badge by Mansion House curator Richard Pollitt (Image: Alice Kavanagh) “I do however want to wear the robes more for formal events and when visiting schools so I can show the students that I’m an ordinary person and look at what I’ve been able to achieve.”

She continued: “I did get a lanyard, and it did help – it saved people the embarrassment as they would expect that they should know me, and I would say well why would you?

“I feel better talking on a personal level without the chains. I know people expect it but if any of the royals came to York, would people say ‘no you’re not in crowns?’ I don’t think it’s the same thing, obviously, but we don’t expect them in royal regalia - they still want to be there and I think the same applies here.”