THE Princess Royal visited an innovative York business to present it with a prestigious award and go behind the scenes to learn what makes it special.

Her Royal Highness was given an exclusive behind-the-scenes look today (Wednesday October 30) at how luxury British-made beds go from farm to factory at Harrison Spinks’ farm at Bolton Percy, York and its manufacturing facility in Leeds.

The royal visit to the pioneering British bedmaker celebrated the family-run business’ achievements in sustainability and innovation, ending with the presentation of the King’s Award for Sustainable Development.

Simon Spinks, chairman of Harrison Spinks, said: “We are deeply honoured and grateful to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to our farm and factory today, and thank her for taking the time to learn about our sustainable practices, meeting with our hard-working team, and presenting us with the King’s Award for Sustainable Development, which is an incredible privilege."

The visit began at the bedmaker’s Yorkshire farm, where The Princess Royal met the Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Mrs Jo Ropner, and the Harrison Spinks team.

Her Royal Highness learned about Harrison Spinks’ sustainable farming practices, including its award-winning Wensleydale sheep and pioneering use of hemp and flax, which is processed into its own luxury mattress fillings.

During the visit, the company demonstrated its environmentally friendly processes, including its use of homegrown hemp and responsibly-sourced natural materials such as Traceable British Wool, its innovative ethical manufacturing practices, as well as its commitment to protecting the local environment and dedication to biodiversity on its farmland.

The Princess Royal was photographed next to the company's mattresses and also with a sheep.

Afterwards, The Princess Royal was taken on a tour of the bedmaker’s Leeds manufacturing site with the Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Mr Ed Anderson CBE, where they experienced the bespoke craftsmanship behind Harrison Spinks’ beds and mattresses, including a live demonstration of the traditional hand side stitching, tape edging and tufting techniques, which the business has been championing for 180 years.

Mr Spinks added: “This recognition reflects our team's unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation at every stage of production, from our farm to the final product. As a family business, we take so much pride in leading the industry towards a more responsible future, and we remain dedicated to making a positive impact on our local communities and the environment.

“Sustainability is at the core of everything we do, so The Princess Royal presenting us with this incredible award and taking the time to learn how we’re continuing to push the boundaries of what it means to be a sustainable business, has been a really special day for our entire team.”

The news comes shortly after Harrison Spinks was awarded the title of Bed Manufacturer of the Year at the 2024 National Bed Federation Awards, being commended for its commitment to sustainability and focused environmental achievements.

In 2019, the business featured on BBC’s‘Inside The Factory documentary presented by Gregg Wallace.

In 2022 the company donated136 mattresses to the humanitarian aid effort for Ukraine.