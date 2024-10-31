The 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle, once part of the Orient Express group, will take passengers on shopping trips to Edinburgh. Both trains, which also pick up passengers at Church Fenton, are already sold out despite tickets costing a basic £440.

Although both Edinburgh trains on November 9 and 20 are booked up, the spokesman said it was worth enquiring for late cancellations.

The spokesman for the Northern Belle added: "It may sound a lot of money but this is pure luxury – nothing is too good for our pampered passengers."

The Northern Belle (Image: Newsquest)

They will be served a three-course brunch prepared by Barnsley-born head chef Matthew Green during the journey to Scotland.

Then after five hours in the Scottish capital, there will be a champagne reception back on the train before passengers tuck into a six-course dinner on the way back to Yorkshire.

Actor Bill Nighy once described the Northern Belle as "the Grand Dame of luxury travel" when the train featured on Channel 5’s 'The World’s Most Scenic Railways Journeys' programme.

Fares start at £295. For more details and to book, see www.northernbelle.co.uk