The warning comes from Electrical Safety First, which has urged residents of York - a city commonly considered 'haunted' - to be mindful of more practical explanations like loose connections, burning sockets, and old wiring.

Signs of electrical issues shared by the company included lights that continue to blow or flicker - which could be a sign of a loose connection.

Unpleasant smells, similar to fish, can be associated with the burning smell of sockets or plastic.

'Green goo' oozing from sockets and other electrical accessories could signal a chemical reaction linked to old wiring, that can adversely affect components.

And if lights are flickering in your property, this may mean that electrics are tripping due to circuits being overloaded or that wiring is deteriorating.