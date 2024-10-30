EGG-THROWING yobs have targeted drivers in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police said they are appealing for information following egg-throwing incidents in Selby where eggs were thrown at vehicles in the town centre over the past few evenings.
A police spokesman said: "In particular, at about 6pm on Sunday (October 27), one of these struck a motorist whilst they were driving in Gowthorpe, near to Wetherspoons.
"If you have witnessed this or have information that can help the investigation please email colin.irvine@northyorkshire.police.uk.
"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Constable Colin Irvine or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."
Please quote reference12240196397 when passing on information.
