Located in York, Harrogate, Selby and beyond, the bookshops have been revealed in Louise Boland’s Bookshop Tours of Britain.

Now in its fourth edition, it features 20 bookshop tours, including a tour of Yorkshire’s loveliest bookshops.

4 North Yorkshire bookshops in new travel guide for book-lovers

The bookshops from across the county included in Bookshop Tours of Britain are:

The Wonky Tree Bookshop in Leyburn

Paper People Books in Harrogate

The Book Circle in Selby

Criminally Good Books in York

York’s Criminally Good Books is an independent true crime and crime fiction bookshop, nestled in the heart of the city near the Shambles (14 Colliergate).

The boutique bookshop also specialises in cosy crime, police procedural and historical crime.

On Google reviews, Criminally Good Books has an impressive rating of 4.9/5 stars.

One recent customer posted: “A delightful bookshop full of goodies to do with crime or thrillers. There's fact & fiction to discover. A lovely meet & greet with Colin Sutton today. Thanks for bringing York a unique & interesting book store hosted by charming staff too!”

Another shared: “What a fantastically original book shop; my wife and daughter thought that Criminally Good Books was amazing and the lady running it was lovely. They have an unrivalled selection of fiction and non-fiction crime books.



“We can’t wait to go back - five stars!!!”

What is Bookshop Tours of Britain about?





Boland’s Bookshop Tours of Britain is based on her own tour and extensive bookshop knowledge.

The long-awaited fourth edition includes over 60 new bookshops and new tours for readers to explore.

Across 20 bookshop tours, the reader journeys from the Jurassic Coast of South-West England, over the mountains of Wales, through England’s industrial heartland, up to the Scottish Highlands and back via Whitby, the Norfolk Broads, central London, the South Downs and Hardy’s Wessex.

Recommend reading:

The tours visit beaches, castles, head down coal mines, go to whiskey distilleries, bird watching, hiking, canoeing, to stately homes and the houses of some of Britain’s best-loved historic writers – and, of course, a variety of interesting bookshops.

Following the number of bookshop openings since the first edition was published in 2020, this revised edition includes lots of new bookshops, from Book-ish in Abergavenny to The Accidental Bookshop in Alnwick, Voce Books in Birmingham to Dormouse Books in Belper.

Bookshop Tours of Britain (paperback) published by Fairlight Books is on sale in all good bookshops from October 31, priced at £19.99.