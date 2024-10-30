Sobia Iqbal was caught travelling at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A661 Wetherby Road, in Harrogate, on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

North Yorkshire Police said the 39-year-old named a second innocent person as being the driver “rather than admitting the offence, in a bid to avoid prosecution”.

“The victim appeared to admit by post to being the driver at the relevant times and they were initially prosecuted, fined and points were added to their licence,” a force spokesperson said.

“As a consequence of the additional points they had their license revoked which meant that she couldn’t continue with her employment.

“However, an investigation was launched following suspicions that false nominations had been made.

“Footage taken from the camera van that captured the offence later proved that Iqbal was behind the wheel of the vehicle.”

Iqbal pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice. She was sentenced on Friday (October 25) at York Crown Court to four months imprisonment suspended for 18 months and is required to pay compensation to the victim of £500 and a surcharge of £128.

After the hearing, police constable Michael Ray, who led the investigation, said: “This is a case which involved Iqbal nominating a complete stranger as the driver of her own vehicle which was captured speeding in North Yorkshire.

“Our thorough investigation demonstrates that we will take positive action against those who attempt to dishonesty void prosecution for traffic offences.

“I would like to use this example to remind anyone who is thinking about engaging in such behaviour that they are most likely to face far more serious consequences as a result. It also has a profound effect on the innocent victim who is caught up in the case.”